Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Hess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

