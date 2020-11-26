Sei Investments Co. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after buying an additional 396,845 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,618,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $204.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $204.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

