Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 986,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 424,820 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 368,388 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,742,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,492,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.