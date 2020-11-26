Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MUSA opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

