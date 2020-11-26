Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of Grocery Outlet worth $265,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $930,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,563.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,442 shares of company stock valued at $22,239,091 over the last three months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

