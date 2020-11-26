BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.51% of Rapid7 worth $265,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.62.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.