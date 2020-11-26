M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 986,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 424,820 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $14,742,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

FANG opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

