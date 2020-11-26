BlackRock Inc. Sells 458,702 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.34% of BWX Technologies worth $286,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,737.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

