M&T Bank Corp Has $284,000 Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter worth $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $572.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,029 shares in the company, valued at $390,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321 over the last ninety days. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

