BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,354,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,497 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $267,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.6% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,152,000 after buying an additional 249,719 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 149,430 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $5,114,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after buying an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $4,991,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $38,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,308.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $68,123.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,191,370.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $46.36 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

