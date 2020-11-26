The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,383,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 521,802 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.15% of The Chemours worth $279,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

The Chemours stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

