Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,079,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714,876 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.20% of Liberty Global worth $268,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

