Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,977 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $39,202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hexcel by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 524,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 22,848.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 417,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 415,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.