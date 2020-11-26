BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,503,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 989,651 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.41% of EQT worth $278,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.