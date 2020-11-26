M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after buying an additional 560,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,564,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,284,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 77,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000.

KOD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 36,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,760.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $364,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 557,840 shares of company stock worth $26,933,444 and sold 43,050 shares worth $3,802,272.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $132.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

