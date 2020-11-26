Aperio Group LLC Sells 30,158 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,158 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,259,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,823,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 509,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,922,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,669 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,869,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 745,086 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

BRX stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

