Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Meritor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Meritor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

MTOR stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

