6,568 Shares in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.65. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

