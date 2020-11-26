Trexquant Investment LP Takes $209,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,112 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 453.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 78,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

CVLT stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

