Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,975 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Eagle Materials worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 352,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $2,566,230 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

