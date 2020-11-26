Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dycom Industries worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 517.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $2,214,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

