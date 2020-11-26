Aperio Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,067 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NewMarket worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NYSE NEU opened at $375.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $496.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.