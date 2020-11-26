M&T Bank Corp Has $321,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

In other news, insider John China sold 990 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $53,931.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 610,892 shares of company stock valued at $19,117,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $354.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $363.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

