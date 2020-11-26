10,825 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 315,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

