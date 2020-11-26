First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8,536.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $554.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.57. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $577.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

