Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,288 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,002.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.