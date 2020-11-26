Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stake Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,235 shares of company stock worth $2,961,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $108.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

