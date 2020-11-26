Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 309,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 29,294.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of REZI opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.