Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

