Aperio Group LLC Sells 36,838 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,838 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

