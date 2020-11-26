Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 313.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sapiens International by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

SPNS opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

