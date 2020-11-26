M&T Bank Corp Buys 301 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after acquiring an additional 640,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after buying an additional 429,402 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $25,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 143,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $137.25 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

