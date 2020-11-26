Aperio Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TPI Composites worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,500. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.