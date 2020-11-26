Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of DaVita worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 504,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $109.60 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. DaVita’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

