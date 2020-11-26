Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 39,931 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Kennametal worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kennametal by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

