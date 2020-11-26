J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,594 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of J2 Global worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in J2 Global by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $88.99 on Thursday. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

