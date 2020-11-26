Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,267,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,470 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICUI stock opened at $184.92 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.01 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.85.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

