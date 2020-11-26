Trexquant Investment LP Takes $208,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,633.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 391,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 340,786 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,204,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,547,000 after buying an additional 188,383 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

