SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW opened at $43.07 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.