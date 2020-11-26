Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.06 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of MaxLinear worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 245,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,910 shares of company stock worth $295,892. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

