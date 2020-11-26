Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.17% of Murphy Oil worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,786 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 258,765 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 115,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

