California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 602 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,305 shares of company stock worth $3,587,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

