Trexquant Investment LP Buys 25,722 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Ryerson worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 171,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.