Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.