Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

