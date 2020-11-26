Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Maximus worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Maximus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Maximus by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after buying an additional 195,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $467,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Maximus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

