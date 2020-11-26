Swiss National Bank Buys 1,060 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of PVH worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $84.72 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.