Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Cousins Properties worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

