Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.44.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,369.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,829 shares of company stock worth $23,617,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

