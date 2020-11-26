Swiss National Bank Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $618,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $2,732,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEKE. CICC Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

KE stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.73.

KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

